[MICHAEL SWEET And TONY HARNELL To Crew Up For ‘Tour 1987’ In May]

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet and previous TNT singer Tony Harnell will join forces for the “Tour 1987” in Could.

Sweet stated: “I am enthusiastic to officially announce that I am likely on tour this spring, entire-band electric, with my very good good friend Tony Harnell, and special guest Moriah Formica! Our initial round of dates are outlined underneath. Additional dates to arrive….”

Tour dates:

May well 14 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’

Might 15 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theater

May perhaps 16 – Rocky Mount, VA – The Harvester

Might 20 – Niagara Falls, NY – Night Star Concert Hall

May well 22 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair New music Hall

Might 23 – New Bedford, MA – The Greasy Luck

Could 24 – Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

May 26 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile

Could 28 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

Could 29 – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge

May perhaps 30 – Versailes, OH – BMI Speedway

Sweet formerly termed Tony “actually a single of the most underrated singers of all time.” He included: “He is often been one particular of my favorites and is an very wonderful, humble person to boot.”

Sweet‘s tenth solo LP, aptly titled “10”, was released previous October via Rat Pak Information in North The usa and Frontiers Music Srl in Europe. The observe-up to 2016’s “Just one Sided War” options an all-star guest lineup that contains Jeff Loomis of ARCH ENEMY, Todd La Torre of QUEENSRŸCHE, Andy James, Tracii Guns of L.A. GUNS, Loaded Ward of FOZZY, Joel Hoekstra of WHITESNAKE, Gus G. of FIREWIND, Howie Simon, Ethan Brosh, Marzi Montazeri of EXHORDER, Will Hunt of EVANESCENCE , John O’Boyle, Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of FIRSTBOURNE and far more.