Michael: Tell Your Friends – Album Review Michael: Tell All Your Friends

If you now want to become new label mates with Evil Blizzard, you have to jack up that bass and damn it. Michael certainly does this with a crackling debut album that hits hard with doom-laden metal. Wayne AF Carey runs it until 11….

Louder Than War favorites Evil Blizz are no strangers to Michael, who had previously invited them to support slots in London on tour with The Worst Show On Earth. They love them so much that they have decided to release their debut on Cracked Ankles. If you like Pigs x 7, you know where I’m going.

They open as Mario slowly builds up from a mentally distorted basriff into a tribal drum beat layered with background feedback and the obligatory metal vocal, all a description of an encounter with a degenerate pervert confessing his sins to our narrator. A bone-cracking psych metal starter.

Stabbas Remorse kicks in with hammering drums, lyrics that lean on Cold War murders and death without trial, a damn guitar riff. Correct metal turbo charged rush. Success is a classic thrash metal affair that takes more than 5 minutes of mental singing about boy racers. The text borders on something that Mark E Smith is most cryptic about. The pace runs right through with a relentless speed that hits the senses!

Sole Trader is another riff that burns slowly, their “ambitious anthem” about a low entrepreneur trying to grow up in a small town. It sounds like fucking and ends up in a huge wall of loud rock sound. The right stoner rock / doom metal at its best. Machine Stops is another moody bastard that hits hard. Like Sabbath meets Pigs x 7 with a large pair of bulls bollocks dangling from the fret boards. We are asked to question our own identity with this mother. Enormous sounding and soaked in a wall of capable distortion.

The Road is the bastard sister / brother of Tell Me of The Blizz. A metal speed punk belter to help you with that morning rage. Straight rocker who never fails with a climatic abrupt stop.

Tunisia Through The Eye Of A Camel is a dark, small, stoned bastard with witty lyrics. Imagine the typical Brit abroad, lying on a beach. “Pampered pilgrims, holding beach towels, holding large drink, holding frozen” Said camel blows this tune through their earphones and takes note of the scene. Correct doom metal explosions of huge riffs that are built in a top solo that unscrews the ear hairs. Mental.

Closure Leaf Blower Tragedy starts with tribal drums, a lot of noise and an observation of a hi-vis-bearing man who beats the object with his shit gear on the Palm Springs golf course. A loud bastard of metal chaos ending with the hilarious sentence of the damn “Give this man a damn hit”

Listen to this album a few times and you will become addicted. They are loud as fucking, funny and blow you away with their raw mix of psychpunk metal. An early album of the year by my standards and a great start for this smashing five-piece from London.

Michael is Tamas Kiss (Notorious Hi Fi Killers, Bad guys, witch), PJ Mountford (Princess Headbutt, Bad guys), Milo Brennan (Lucozade), Dave Silver (Bad guys) and Andrew Cleaver (Black shape).

Words from Wayne Carey who writes for Louder Than War. His author profile is here and you can catch his website here

