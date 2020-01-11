Michael Vrba accused of stabbing Crystal Lake, home invasion

Loading...

A Crystal Lake man has been accused of trying to kill another man during a house invasion on Thursday in an unrecorded area near the northwestern suburb.

Michael Vrba, 35, is accused of attempting first-degree murder, house invasion, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery, according to a statement from the office of the McHenry County sheriff.

Michael VrbaMcHenry County office

Authorities were called at 6.22 pm. For reports of the 29-year-old man stabbed in a house in the 6,000 block of Acorn Court, the Sheriff’s office said. The victim was taken to the Northwestern Hospital in McHenry and then flown to the Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where he remains in a serious but stable state.

Investigators identified Vrba, whom they called “a former domestic member of the victim,” as a suspect, and detained him on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. He remains in custody in the McHenry County prison on bail of $ 1 million and must be returned to court on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff Criminal Investigation Division’s office at 815-334-4750.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.