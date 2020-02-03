Michaele Bowers murder jury deadlocked, unable to reach verdict

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The jury for the Michaele Bowers murder trial said Monday morning that it was deadlocked and could not deliver a verdict, but that a trial has not yet been held.

Justice Kenneth C. Twisselman II gave the jury several options – including reading testimony or being able to ask counsel to continue their arguments – and sent the jurors back to the jury room to decide whether one of these options would help them reach a verdict.

The court is on break until 4:20 pm unless there is another note from the jury, which is made up of seven men and five women.

The jury has been deliberating since Monday.

The prosecution said that Bowers, 52, had killed Ray Ingram, a popular local chief, after she was fed up with his pattern of infidelity.

The defense said that Ingram had abused Bowers for years, both physically and verbally, and on the morning of his death on February 22, 2017, he went one step further by threatening to kill her.

After threatening her, Ingram followed Bowers to her room, where she had caught a gun, defense lawyer David A. Torres told the jury. She held the gun close to his chest and when Ingram entered the room, she fired a single shot, killing him.

Ingram, known locally as “Cobbler King,” was the chef and owner of J’s Place, a southern style restaurant on Rosedale Highway.