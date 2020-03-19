Michel Barnier confirms he has examined optimistic for Covid-19

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator with the British isles around Brexit, has analyzed optimistic for coronavirus.
He wrote on Twitter: “I would like to inform you that I have analyzed optimistic for #COVID19. I am performing effectively and in great spirits. I am subsequent all the needed guidance, as is my crew.
“For all those afflicted by now, and for all people currently in isolation, we will get via this with each other.”
— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
- Helpful details
- The HSE have developed an details pack on how to safeguard you and other individuals from coronavirus. Go through it in this article
- Everyone with signs or symptoms of coronavirus who has been in shut make contact with with a verified case in the very last 14 times should isolate by themselves from other men and women – this suggests heading into a diverse, well-ventilated place by itself, with a mobile phone cellular phone their GP, or crisis department
- GPs Out of Hrs solutions are not in a situation to order screening for people with usual cold and flu-like indications. HSELive is an information line and likewise not in a placement to purchase testing for associates of the general public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all periods.
- On your own has released a nationwide support line and more supports for older persons who have concerns or are struggling with challenges relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The help line will be open 7 days a 7 days, 8am-8pm, by contacting 0818 222 024