Michelin-Starred Restaurant Shuttered by COVID-19 Reopened as ‘Commissary Kitchen’ for Cooking Food for New York’s Neediest

A Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City, forced to close due to a coronavirus pandemic, has been raised as a “commissioner’s kitchen” to help feed New York’s underprivileged medical workers and residents.

Eleven Madison Park Restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, named the world’s best restaurant in 2017, closed in mid-March along with other city restaurants as officials struggled to load a new virus that has so far killed 1,867 in New York state and 7,159 throughout the country .

Three Michelin-starred restaurants now make more than 2,000 meals a day for hospital staff and residents in need. Chef Daniel Humm, who heads the hospitality group Make it Nice, said “the most important thing” in the current climate is to support “health workers at the forefront of this battle and those who struggle to survive,” according to Robb Report magazine.

Humm worked with nonprofit Rethink Food and American Express to reach those in need, after raising $ 50,000 to support restaurant staff who were unable to work due to a pandemic.

The former Eleven Madison Park worker was divided into teams of three in the restaurant kitchen. Rethink then sent food to hospitals and community centers throughout the city.

“This is definitely a very difficult moment for New Yorkers, and this program has given our team the opportunity to not only help people, but to do what they love: cooking,” Humm said.

Preliminary data indicate that the American COVID-19 outbreak disproportionately affected poor environments, where population densities are higher and living conditions are less clean.

Meanwhile, some food banks and public kitchens were forced to close with locked cities, leaving some of the most vulnerable unable to get what they needed. The New York Post reports that almost one third of all food banks in five cities have been closed.

With unemployment soaring and no clear end to the crisis in sight, more people will face difficult financial decisions in the coming months.

Rethink has launched a separate scheme to help as many as 30 restaurants reopen as food distribution centers, supporting them with $ 40,000 in funds. Restaurants will initially be asked to use the rest of their food supplies, after which Rethink said they can arrange replacement supplies.

The Guardian reports that the demand for food aid has doubled in several parts of the country. The National Guard has been deployed to help food banks cope with increasing demand in cities including Cleveland, Phoenix, and St. Louis, and the situation seems to be getting worse.

People are moving through the streets of Borough Park in Brooklyn who have witnessed an increase in corona virus patients on April 3, 2020 in New York City.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty