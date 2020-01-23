Michelle Carter, sentenced for texting her suicide, must leave prison Thursday

BOSTON, Mass. – A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to commit suicide in 2014 is expected to leave prison Thursday morning.

The imminent release of Michelle Carter comes after serving the bulk of a 15-month sentence at Bristol County Jail in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old Plainville native was released more than three months earlier after prison officials say she has accumulated enough credit for her good behavior and participation in prison programs. She will now serve five years of probation.

Prison officials say Carter should be released before noon. Her lawyers say they don’t expect her or her family to comment.

The United States Supreme Court last week refused to hear Carter’s appeal.

His case drew national attention, including an HBO special, as it raised thorny legal questions about freedom of expression and provided a disturbing look at adolescent relationships and depression. He also spearheaded legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize coercion to suicide.

A Massachusetts judge determined that Carter, who was 17 at the time, caused the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III when she ordered him over the phone to park in his parked truck, which he had rigged to fill up on the dead. carbon monoxide.

The call was not recorded, but the judge relied on a text which Carter sent to her friend in which she said that she had told Roy to come back.

In text messages sent in the days leading up to Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged him to continue with his suicide plan and chastised him when he did not.

Carter’s lawyers argued in their appeal to the Supreme Court that the conviction should be set aside because it was an “unprecedented” violation of their client’s First Amendment rights which suggested that “words alone” were enough to hold someone responsible for the suicide of another person.

They also argued that there was simply not enough evidence to prove that Carter had urged Roy to return to his truck to die, or that he would have survived if she had called for help or been taken to other steps to try to save him.

