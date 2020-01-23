Michelle Carter, text from suicide case, released from prison

BOSTON, Mass. – A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to commit suicide in text messages including “Just do it, babe”, was released from prison on Thursday.

Michelle Carter was released more than three months earlier from a Massachusetts county jail, where she was serving a 15-month sentence. The 23-year-old Plainville native has accumulated enough credit for his good behavior and participation in prison programs, officials said. She must now serve five years of probation.

Carter, dressed in a white blazer and dark pants, was seen chased from the establishment by her parents Thursday morning.

His release comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last week refused to hear his lawyers call for his conviction for manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III in 2014.

Carter’s case drew national attention because it raised thorny legal questions about freedom of expression and provided a disturbing look at adolescent relationships and depression. He also spearheaded legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize coercion to suicide.

A Massachusetts judge determined that Carter, who was 17 years old at the time, caused the death of 18-year-old Roy when she ordered him over the phone to park in his parked truck, which he had rigged to fill up on the dead. carbon monoxide.

The telephone call was not recorded, but the judge relied on a text which Carter sent to her friend in which she said that she had told Roy to come back. In text messages sent in the days leading up to Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged him to follow through on his suicide plan and chastised him when he didn’t.

Carter opted for a bench trial, an unusual legal strategy which meant that a judge had decided his fate rather than a jury. Nor did she testify for her defense at trial.

The highest court in the state confirmed Carter’s conviction last February and was sentenced to serve her prison term. He was denied parole in September.

“After convincing him to return to the truck full of carbon monoxide, she did absolutely nothing to help him: she did not call for help or tell him to get out of the truck in it. listening to choke and die, “said Justice Scott. Kafker wrote in the decision of the State Supreme Court.

Carter and Roy both lived in Massachusetts but met in Florida in 2012 while they were both on vacation with their families. Their relationship consisted mainly of texting and other electronic communications. The two teens battled depression and Roy had attempted suicide before.

Carter’s lawyers argued in their appeal to the Supreme Court that the conviction should be set aside because it was an “unprecedented” violation of their client’s First Amendment rights which suggested that “words alone” were enough to hold someone responsible for the suicide of another person.

Lawyers also argued that there was simply not enough evidence to prove that Carter had urged Roy to return to his truck to die, or that he would have survived had she called for help or taken other measures to try to save his life.

A case that strongly echoes that of Carter is being played out in a Boston court.

Prosecutors say former Boston College student Inyoung You led her boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in a toxic relationship that included thousands of abusive text messages.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty of manslaughter.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.