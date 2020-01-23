Michelle Carter, who was sentenced to suicide in a text message, will leave prison today

Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for persuading her boyfriend to commit suicide, is expected to be released from prison on Thursday.

23-year-old Carter has been serving a 15-month prison sentence since February, but was given sufficient time for her good leadership to be released on Thursday, said Jonathan Darling, spokesman for the sheriff’s office in Bristol County.

“Ms. Carter was an exemplary inmate here at the Bristol County House of Corrections. She has participated in a variety of programs, worked in prison, was polite to our staff and volunteers, got along with the other inmates, and we had no discipline problems whatsoever you, ”said Darling.

Carter’s expected release ends a saga that began when Conrad Roy III, 18, killed himself in July 2014. Investigators discovered dozens of text messages from Carter, in which, according to prosecutors, she insulted Roy and encouraged him to commit suicide even after he hesitated.

“I thought you were going to do this. The time has come and you are ready, you just have to do it! You can’t go on like this, ”she wrote in an exchange.

The case attracted widespread attention due to its focus on juvenile suicide, digital romance, and the legal gray area of ​​whether someone can be convicted of suicide.

During her trial, prosecutors said Carter was listening on the phone as he choked on the inhalation of carbon monoxide in his pickup truck and had not told his parents or authorities when he died. Her defense lawyers said that Carter was a troubled and delusional young woman and that Roy had been planning to kill himself for a long time.

“The evidence has actually shown that Conrad Roy caused his own death from his physical activity and his own thoughts,” said defense lawyer Joseph Cataldo. “You’re dealing with a person who wanted to commit suicide. … He pulled Michelle Carter into it.”

Carter was brought to trial as a teenager and found guilty in 2017. Her lawyers appealed the sentence, arguing that her text and words were a form of speech that was protected by the First Amendment.

But a Massachusetts appeals court rejected these arguments, saying that she “helped plan how, where, and when” her boyfriend would kill himself, “downplayed his fears, how his suicide would affect his family,” and “repeated him.” punished for his indecisiveness “. The judges found.

Last week the US Supreme Court said he would not review her case.