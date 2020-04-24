Michelle Money’s daughter is in the hospital 26 days after a car accident

Michelle MoneyBrielle’s 15-year-old daughter is out of hospital following life support following a car accident.

On Friday “The Bachelor” The alum shared an emotional message on Instagram celebrating his daughter’s miraculous recovery – including a picture of a smiling teenager after nearly two months of grief.

26 days after the accident and he is walking out of the hospital with a new perspective on life. Brielle’s performance since she woke up from a coma she remembers just blew up. His ability to push through the pain and frustration of re-walking, talking, eating, drinking, changing clothes, bathing, brushing his teeth etc is beyond the comprehension. Bri’s therapist tells us that in her 6 years of work, she has never seen a baby as fast as Bri. I am most grateful for her speedy recovery, but I know we are still a long way off. This girl is a warrior. He is a warrior. He will do great things in his life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love, support, and prayers! You will never understand what that meant to us. Never. As I try to explain all this to Brielle, I begin to slowly begin to understand what happened last month. There is so much to share but she is so grateful for all of you! He does not want to be remembered, but I think we know that he has a great purpose here that goes far beyond the memory of this tragedy. I am eternally grateful to have the opportunity to live this amazing life! With permission to share this photo, I want to thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing us to put it all together in our spare time. Hope for a new and exciting life with this kid. He is my hero. #BrielleStrong

Michelle renewed his followers since Brielle’s car accident last month, describing what happened as the “worst experience” of her life – which saw her children support life and put it inside comics.

