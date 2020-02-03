Michelle Obama on using IVF and fighting pregnancy scars

Michelle Obama revealed that she had undergone in vitro fertilization to father her two daughters Malia and Sasha. After her husband Barack was elected president, she soon became known as the “colonel’s mother,” but Michelle initially had problems getting pregnant. A tragic miscarriage was enough to convince her to try a new approach.

In her memoir Becoming, Michelle discussed her fertility struggles. Shortly after she and Barack began to grasp seriously, they came to the surprising revelation that “fertility is not something to be conquered.” It was a difficult idea to process it. “It turns out that even two committed makers with a deep love and solid work ethic cannot get pregnant,” she wrote.

Eventually Michelle realized she was pregnant, but the joy at that moment wouldn’t last. “We had a positive pregnancy test in which we both forgot all worries and passed out with joy,” the former first lady recalled. “But a few weeks later, I had a miscarriage that made me physically uncomfortable and nullified any optimism we felt.”

The miscarriage threw Michelle into a depression that she described as “lonely, painful, and almost demoralizing at the cellular level”. What helped pull her out of this pit of negativity was turning to friends. They told her about their own miscarriages. This helped Michelle realize that the heartache she had just suffered was more common than she thought.

“It didn’t relieve the pain,” she wrote in the book, “but when they relieved their own struggles, they stabilized me during mine.” At that moment, Michelle and Barack decided to turn to in vitro fertilization. The process soon led to the birth of her eldest daughter, Malia, now 20 years old. A few years later they had Sasha, now 17.

Michelle Obama hopes to end the stigma she has suffered

By sharing her own fertility struggles with the world, Michelle hopes to dispel the stigma for others. “I think it’s the worst thing we do to women as women and not telling the truth about our bodies and how they work,” said Michelle Robin Roberts in an interview with ABC News. “We are in our own pain and think that we are broken somehow.” Michelle hopes other young mothers will not feel so alone when they take similar exams.

