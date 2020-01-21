Michelle Obama shares her 2020 workout playlist with Kanye, Lizzo and more

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama has shared her 2020 training playlist.

The selection includes titles by Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Childish Gambino as well as Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s 2018 hit “One Kiss” as well as titles by long-time friends Beyonce and Jay-Z from Obamas.

Beyonce’s cover of “Before I Let Go”, recorded for last year’s live album and film “Homecoming”, appears on the list, as does her 2004 track “Lose My Breath”. Meanwhile Jay-Z does the editing with his Kanye West and Big Sean collaboration “Clique”.

“It’s about the time when it becomes a little more difficult to stick to New Year’s goals and objectives,” Obama said, sharing the playlist on Instagram.

“To offer some inspiration, I want to share my #WorkoutPlaylist for 2020 with all of you. These songs always seem to give me an extra boost to master my toughest workouts.

The playlist also includes a “cool down area” where Obama has selected tracks from Sam Smith, Meek Mill, Frank Ocean and others.

Last month, her husband Barack shared a playlist of his own, choosing his favorite songs from 2019.

A day after Fleabag’s inclusion on his favorite television shows, POTUS drew 44 musical accents, including Big Thief, The National and Sharon Van Etten – following an annual tradition he has honored in recent years.

In June, The Obamas also signed a multi-year podcast contract with Spotify.

Through the exclusive partnership with the streaming giant, they will produce a number of podcasts among their higher ground productions.