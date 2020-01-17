Michelle Obama’s birthday: Barack Obama’s tender Twitter message to his wife

Former first lady Michelle Obama felt love on her birthday Friday thanks in large part to her husband’s birthday wish, former President Barack Obama.

“In each scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!” the former president wrote in a tweet. He accompanied the message with four black and white photos in photo booth style of the couple kissing and kissing.

Within hours, Obama’s tweet had gained over a million likes and 150,000 retweets.

The former first lady, born on January 17, 1964, celebrates her 56th birthday.

Obama’s birthday comes just weeks after being named “the most admired woman” in the world for the second year in a row in a Gallup poll.

The former first lady, a mother of two, is also preparing for the Grammy Awards later this month. She is nominated in the category of best spoken words for the audio version of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming”.

