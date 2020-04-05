Michelle shares the emotional prayers of the money-injured girl: ‘Last night was so scary’

Michelle Silver to pray for a severely injured daughter BrielleBayna.

The bachelor’s graduate and winner of Paradise Season 1 will be praying on social media on Sunday morning for a girl who suffered a serious brain injury and skull fracture. Now the former reality TV star hopes that his beloved 15-year-old daughter will somehow recover from a terrible injury.

Clearly excited mother with teary eyes, very scared, her heart pounding, after renewing and making a prayer request. Oh, we can’t imagine what she’s going through right now … we wanted to convey all her love to her (her daughter).

“Your prayers are helping,” he continued Instagram, before adding this paragraph about this article:

“It was terrible last night,” he said. The blood pressure is high. Other options will be considered as it is not currently possible to manage. However, after I published the story I wanted to pray for you, its number decreased and has been maintained ever since. I believe in the power of prayer. Today is a big day. One week after the accident. If we don’t see a better turnaround today, we need to choose another option, which is not what we want to do. This is a good day. However you choose to spend the day, I ask you to stand with my family and me at 4pm and pray. It will be wonderful if you can pray all day. Sorry video. I don’t know what else to do, I’m alone here and I need help. “

Not real. Talk about something energetic and scary … He can’t imagine what happened right now. Doctors at a Utah hospital are hoping Brielle will be completely healed in a day.

Here is a full video of her praying and updating her followers about the hospital’s activities over the past few days (below).

Wow. It really hurts. It’s scary, like it’s real.

He will send all the love, prayer, and goodness he has to Michelle and her daughter and move on.

If it’s your thing to pray, it’s probably a great time to say a few words and help Michelle and her family with a life-changing accident.

