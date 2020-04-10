Michelle Silver’s daughter is finally “moving”! Watch a reliable video!

Michelle SilverThe girl’s daughter Brielle is a big step!

As we reported, the 15-year-old was involved in a horrific skateboarding incident in Utah last month, but his father is thankful that he has “moved” to the hospital under the new renovation. Ryan money, On Thursday.

Related: Among the positive updates, Michelle retains the girl’s cerebrospinal fluid

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means the holiday season is in full swing Instagram about its current progress

“Update: April 9 at 11 p.m.

So we implement a lot of programs !!! Don’t say it directly, your prayers are heard and felt. Brielle is doing very well. He takes almost all the pills. He’s still on Dilaudi, but they’re trying to separate him from today. They will switch to giving him morphine through the feeding tube. The nurse said it was a 20-day process of breastfeeding morphine to relieve her of pain, sedation and paralysis. Briell began to move and raised his eyebrows as he “made a noise.” The medical staff wants him to squeeze his fingers or move his toes, and he will do that in most cases. His left side will definitely react more than his right. He moves his left arm a lot (video) and has some expression on his face. “The sensor didn’t come out of his head !!!!” So I’m happy. “

It’s amazing !!!

Michelle has always been known to her fans on social media. From what we’ve said, all the positive reforms are steps toward getting back to normal. Bachelor Nation alum and his daughter.

His ex continued his long post:

“To this day, Brielle is having an MRI and CT scan at noon. He may not need a CT scan, so he is checking to see Truma. Depending on how early this MRI is done and what leads to sedation / paralysis, another big news here is that he may be lifting his height today (maybe he’s breathing out of his throat). That would be a big deal for Brielle,

Ryan urges his followers to keep Brielle in mind as he makes great progress.

“So his MRI and CT scan went well, and he thought he could get his trachea out. If the MRI came back well, they would be able to get his neck tie !!!!!! LESSON !!! Briell, we’re proud of you!” We all cried when he moved … ”

Give yourself time (below) for an exciting video.

We keep Brielle in our thoughts !!

(Photo by Ryan Money / Michelle Money / Instagram.)