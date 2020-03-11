Michigan announces the first two cases of coronavirus

Michigan announced its first two cases of coronavirus Tuesday evening, prompting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to state emergency.

“He has moved to Michigan,” Whitmer said of the deadly disease at a news conference, flanked by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical officer of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Make sure your family and friends take all possible precautionary measures.”

“I have signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in order to maximize our efforts and assist local governments and officials in curbing the spread. It is crucial that Michiganders continue to take preventive measures,” said the governor. simple but it works and will help mitigate the spread. The main purpose of these efforts is to reduce the spread of the virus and not stop it. “

The couple of patients reside in Oakland County and Wayne County, Khaldun told reporters. The announcement comes after the state said 39 people had negative about the coronavirus. There are still 24 additional test results left.

Detroit News: “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services last month launched the Community Health Emergency Coordination Center, to coordinate with local health departments and medical providers.”

On Tuesday, the governors of Colorado, Ohio and North Carolina declared a state of emergency for the virus.

At least 32 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus, with nearly 1,000 more sick from Wuhan, China.