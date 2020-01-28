Michigan college football coach suspended after saying he would have dinner with Hitler and praise his leadership

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Michigan soccer coach was suspended after announcing dinner with Adolf Hitler and praised the Nazi dictator’s leadership in an interview with a college newspaper.

Morris Berger was hired as coordinator for the Grand Valley State University football offensive on January 20. Three days later he gave an interview to the Grand Valley Lanthorn, the university’s student newspaper.

In most questions and answers with the sports editor at Lanthorn, Berger discussed his coaching background and his love of football.

Then the student editor asked him what historical figures he wanted to have dinner with, and Berger chose a controversial one.

“This will probably not get a good rating, but I say Adolf Hitler,” Berger told the sports editor. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he could lead was second to none. How he brought a group and a supporter together, I want to know how he did it. With bad intentions, of course, but you can’t deny that he wasn’t a great leader. “

“The way he made people gather around him was crazy,” the student journalist replied.

Berger, who has a degree in history after the Lanthorn, named two other historical figures he would like to dine with: former President John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus – another who is considered a controversial choice for the enslavement of indigenous peoples Landing in the New World.

“Remember to put yourself in the back of this stranger and record everything when you get there is insane,” he said of Columbus.

Jason Crouthamel, a history professor who teaches courses on the Holocaust at Grand Valley State University, described the comments as “most harmful”.

“Berger’s comments are cruel,” he told CNN, reflecting student criticism. “Leading a society to genocidal violence should be absolutely condemned.”

The university confirmed to CNN that it had suspended Berger and was “conducting a thorough investigation.”

“The offensive coordinator Morris Berger’s comments, as published in the student newspaper The Lanthorn, do not reflect the values ​​of the Grand Valley State University,” a statement told CNN.

Neither Berger nor the university’s sports department responded to CNN’s comments.

The comments were originally removed

Nick Moran, editor-in-chief of Grand Valley Lanthorn, told the Detroit Free Press that a representative from the sports department had asked the newspaper staff to remove Hitler’s comments from the interview two days after their publication.

“He said it would make her life a lot easier,” Moran, a third-year student, told the newspaper.

In an editor’s note on the interview website, Moran wrote that Berger’s last two responses were “erroneously” removed from the original story after it was published on Thursday. It was completely re-released on Sunday and is a “direct transcription of the full, recorded interview”.

“It’s intimidating when someone in power contacts you … and you’re a student, and there is a professional here on campus who says he should dismantle it,” he told the Detroit Free Press , “But in the end we are very happy with our decision to keep everything up to date.”

In a statement to CNN, Moran said the paper supports his decision to publish the interview in full.

“With so many eyes on our release, we were nervous at first because it is now more than a community story,” he said. “As student journalists, we are proud to hold on to our work, to maintain journalistic integrity, and the work we do reflects this.”

