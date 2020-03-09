Michigan could be the end of Bernie Sanders

It wasn’t long ago that Bernie Sanders would again bring Michigan to his campaign for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

Remember, Vermont’s senator and Democratic socialist, he defied a double-digit deficit in the ballot box to win Wolverine State during his 2016 campaign against eventual candidate Hillary Clinton.

This time it seemed like a favorite, especially when the field of Democratic candidates was divided in several ways. Then came South Carolina, followed by Super Tuesday and the potential departures of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

To say that the race dynamics have changed over the past week or two would be an understatement.

Tomorrow’s primary election in Michigan [four other states are also voting] could be the last candidate for Sanders.

Make no mistake. The powers that have gathered around the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden, out of sheer despair, to try and save the Democratic Party from the kind of electoral disaster that awaits if Sanders is up to the ticket as a presidential candidate.

You name them and they have supported Biden. Countless surrogates have parked in the cities of Michigan. Not only does Biden want to score, but party leaders want to put the last nail in Sanders’ coffin, which he spent the weekend scraping by votes in Flint, Grand Rapids, Detroit and surrounding areas. Ann Arbor and Dearborn. .

All this has moved the needle. Very spacious. Just look at the voting for the test.

Biden has an almost unbelievable leadership of 24 points, according to the latest poll by the Detroit Free Press. Biden also was well ahead of Sanders in three other recent polls, including Michigan-based Mitchell University and Monmouth University.

It is entirely possible that the story repeats itself and Sanders becomes angry again four years after his first. After all, Michigan has been a little notorious for bad polls over the last two election cycles.

There’s also the unknown factor that Republicans mix in Democratic primaries. This is possible because Michigan has no party registration, and therefore any voter can vote in any party’s primaries. That is why Sanders agreed to an hour-long council with Fox News, which is barely known for having a Democratic hearing. If the margin is, as expected, huge for Biden, then that won’t be a problem, but any Republican hurdle could make a difference if Sanders finds enough momentum to push through.

However, Sanders’ return seems unlikely, given how the Democratic establishment has teamed up with Biden.

Sure, the Sanders campaign insists it will continue beyond Michigan, but then again, all the losing candidates insist that their campaigns continue.

Dennis Lennox is a political commentator and public affairs consultant from Michigan. Follow @dennislennox on Twitter.