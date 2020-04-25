Michigan DJs can apply to have their mixes played on a rapper radio show

Eminem has launched a new initiative called “Love Your DJ,” where budding DJs from Michigan can apply for a radio show.

The new project, created by the Marshall Mathers Eminem Foundation, gives DJs from the state affected by the coronavirus pandemic the opportunity to play the Mathers Shade45 radio show on SiriusXM.

The first 500 entries will also receive $ 313 each (link to the Detroit area code), and of those 500 – 15 winners.

DJs based in Michigan are here until Wednesday (April 29th). After that, the winning materials will be on sale at Shade45 on May 2 during “Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover” hosted by Eminem.

The Marshall Mathers Foundation also recently donated 400 dishes of “mother’s spaghetti” to key employees of two hospitals in Detroit, nodding to the sign line with “Ease Yourself” by Eminem. More meals are planned in the near future.

Eminem recently noted 12 years of sobriety in a new Instagram post where he shared a photo of a sobriety coin he received to commemorate the achievement.

Earlier this year, Eminem released a surprise new album, Music To Be Murders By.

“The 47-year-old has unexpectedly released another album,” the NME review said. “This is seen between adulthood and adolescent outbreaks, between clumsy pop-commerce and something close to outsiders.

“When he sometimes sounds detained in the past, Eminem also shows himself capable of growth.”