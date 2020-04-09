Michigan governor reminds youngsters that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are critical staff

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With so many men and women remaining dwelling, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her dog Kevin made a video clip to reassure the young children of Michigan, that some pretty really-predicted workers are nevertheless on the career.

In the video clip, the governor reminds kids that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are both necessary workers.

“I required to enable you know that I have spoken to the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to permit them know that they are vital personnel and they can keep doing their work even nevertheless the rest of us are staying residence,” stated Whitmer. “They’re pursuing all the methods we gave them to make absolutely sure they can stay safe and sound and healthier.”

Whitmer additional that some typical treats kids hope this time of year might be in brief offer, so they could possibly have to make do with some substitutions. She also reminded children to hear to their dad and mom and clean their hands.

On Twitter Wednesday the governor also wished men and women a hopeful and tranquil Passover.

