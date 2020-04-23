Michigan Governor Wants To Extend Orders To Stay At Home, Arrange Other Confrontations With Opponents

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that another extension of the state’s residence order might be needed to further reduce the spread of the corona virus community.

“I want to be clear,” Whitmer said at a press conference Wednesday. “We will probably need another short-term extension of Home Stay, Stay Stay orders. When we start returning, it must be very wise and appropriate.”

Bill Pugliano / Getty

An extension of the rules of residence at home is likely to prove controversial because Michigan has become a place of protest against what some believe is a cruel guide to social distance.

Protesters gathered at the steps of Capitol Michigan in Lansing in April to call for an end to the social distancing policy from Whitmer.

“People are really tired of being treated like babies,” said an April statement from co-founder of the Conservative Coalition of Michigan, Marian Sheridan. “As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe.”

Whitmer called the protest “basically a political rally” during an interview with MSNBC.

“It’s not at all about the rules of staying at home,” Whitmer said. “That is basically a political rally, a political statement that flies before all the sciences, all the best practices in the home stay arrangement are issued.”

“This is the type of behavior that expands the need for home stay orders,” Whitmer continued. “It spread Covid-19, which defeated the community.”

Newsweek contacted Governor Whitmer’s office for comment.

This is a story that is developing and will be updated.