Michigan inmates returned to custody after being released by mistake

February 3 (UPI) – Authorities said they arrested a Michigan inmate who was accidentally released last month when he was transferred to Ohio.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said in a statement on Sunday that Talleon Stephon Brazil, who was released by the Ohio authorities on January 21, was arrested by the Detroit authorities on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Brazil was arrested by the state Absconder Recovery Unit at around 4:00 p.m. After being discovered after days of surveillance and news gathering in a Detroit home, the authorities said.

“We are pleased that this has resulted in a quick fix,” said Heidi Washington, director of the Corrections Department in Michigan. “And we thank you for the support of our law enforcement partners who worked so closely to achieve this.”

Brazil served 15-40 years imprisonment for a 2010 conviction, including unlawful robbery, carjacking, and gun possession of a perpetrator, Portsmouth, Ohio, where he faces a number of drug-related charges.

However, instead of being held in custody, Brazil was “illegally released” on January 21 and picked up by family members who drove him to Detroit.

The search for Brazil began on January 30 after the Ohio authorities contacted the Michigan Department of Justice about the release of Brazil.

Brazil was arrested after his family was contacted by authorities that require Brazil to report, but it did not.

The authorities said that he may be faced with additional allegations in connection with his attempts to evade the reconquest.