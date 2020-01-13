EVANSVILLE, Ind., January 13 (UPI) – Michigan recalled a batch of marijuana contaminated with a toxic chemical that has been sold in several pharmacies.

The recalled marijuana had dangerous levels of paclobutrazole, a fungicide that, according to the environmental protection agency, “is harmful if swallowed or absorbed through the skin”.

“We have received no reports of anyone having symptoms,” said David Harns, a spokesman for the state marijuana regulatory agency. “But we encourage people to report all illnesses.”

The contaminated buds were sold in three pharmacies in Bay City and Detroit between October 14 and January 6, according to the state agency.

Friday’s recall is the last in a series of marijuana recalls in Michigan after a safety compliance laboratory testing marijuana for contamination was accused of falsifying test results.

The state regulatory agency shut down the iron laboratories on August 16 after numerous cases of inaccurate testing and false reports were investigated. The laboratory’s medical approval has been restored.

“The way our system works, a failed test prevents the product from moving along the supply chain,” said Harns. Msgstr “This failed test was not entered correctly and therefore was not stopped.”

The state issued several recalls in August and the investigation is ongoing, said Harns.

“It’s one of those situations where the further down the rabbit path you go,” he said.

Marijuana recalls occur regularly in states that have legalized the drug. In November, Colorado officials warned consumers that some retail and medical marijuana may have unsafe mold levels due to a “technical failure” and multiple batches would be “incorrectly tested”.

In December, Ohio officials called marijuana back from a pharmacy that was mislabeled and therefore had not been tested for a variety of contaminants. And on Friday, a Denver pharmacy voluntarily recalled marijuana after the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment found it contained “potentially unsafe yeast / mold levels”.

Several studies have shown that illegal marijuana is often contaminated with microbes, mold, pesticides, heavy metals, or other harmful substances.

“One of the great benefits of government regulation is that you know what you’re buying,” said Harns. “It goes through the battery of government tests that are required by law.”