Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Attraction Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Subsequent a gala premiere previous night time for the new attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first trip-by means of attraction in a Disney park devoted to Mickey and Minnie has formally opened currently to the general public at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida (via Essential Thrills). You can check out out the attraction’s dedication second down below!

The trip is explained as a “family-pleasant dark trip that presents a zany, out-of-manage journey with unpredictable twists and turns, visual outcomes and transformations that take place for the duration of the scenes.” Parkgoers will stage by means of the film screen and be a part of Mickey and other Disney good friends on a railway journey as they take component in the earth of a Mickey Mouse cartoon limited.

Based mostly on the latest award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, the attraction will use a combine of screens and audio-animatronics along with a revolutionary engineering that Imagineering is calling “2 one/two D” to bring various scenes involving Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and other Walt Disney good friends to lifetime.

The ride is officially explained as follows: “The darling duo are taking a leisurely push to a picnic in their sporty roadster – with Engineer Goofy’s teach next merrily together. Plot twist – you get to go, much too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind trip via a environment in which the procedures of physics do not implement. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and intellect-boggling transformations at every single convert, as Mickey and Minnie attempt to preserve the working day. There is no telling where by this practice is heading! This is an experience for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.”

With an initial Mickey Mouse tale by Walt Disney Imagineering that includes the new track “Nothing Can End Us Now,” Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a celebration of Disney heritage and a showcase for condition-of-the-art storytelling and attraction design and style.

The Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction will be cloned at Toontown in California’s Disneyland at this time established to open up in 2022!

