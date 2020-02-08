Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Marquee will be issued one month earlier!

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway marquee can be seen a month earlier!

Just a month until Disney World launches its latest Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway attraction at the park’s Hollywood Studios, and the park gave fans an early treat by decorating the iconic Chinese theater with a marquee for the ride. Although the marquee itself will only be lit at the opening of the ride next month, Disney has released a teaser video of the lovable Goofy, showing what the neon sign looks like when turned on.

The ride is described as a “family-friendly dark ride” that offers a crazy, out of control adventure with unpredictable twists and turns, visual effects and transformations that occur during the scenes and other Disney friends on a railroad adventure in the world of Mickey Mouse -Zeichentrickfilms.

Based on the youngest award-winning Mickey Mouse The attraction will use a mix of screens and audio animatronics, as well as groundbreaking technology that Imagineering calls “2 1/2 D” to bring different scenes to life with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and other Walt Disney friends.

Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway will open for the first time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 4, with plans to clone the Toontown attraction in Disneyland, California, which is currently opening in 2022!