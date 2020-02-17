[Mickey Wright, a Corridor of Fame golfer, dies at 85 | Golf news]

%MINIFYHTML4295921f3629b0e5c9787086fb7b2ca411%

Wright was the only LPGA golfer to have all the big titles at the very same time

Corridor of Famer member Mickey Wright, the only LPGA golf player to have all the significant titles at the similar time, died Monday at age 85, the Women Skilled Golfing Association stated.

Wright received 82 tournaments, second only to fellow countryman Kathy Whitworth (88), and claimed 13 majors in a race that ranged from 1955 until finally his retirement in 1969 due to foot problems.

"It was the most effective I've observed, person or woman, Whitworth once informed ESPN. I experienced the privilege of participating in with Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer and all of them.

"Nobody hit him like Mickey, just no person. He had 82 wins, but he would have won more than 100 with out issues if he experienced been on tour."

The great Ben Hogan stated that Wright experienced the finest golf swing he has ever found.

Wright, who began taking part in golfing at the age of 12, was involved in the Women's Golfing Corridor of Fame in 1964 and in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame when it was established in 1967. He turned a member of the Hall of Entire world Golf Fame in 1976

She appreciated 13 victories in 1963, which remains the LPGA Tour document, and upcoming season she won 11 instances, which was tied by Sweden's Annika Sorenstam for the second major victory in a season.