Microsoft aims to be carbon negative and to eliminate all emissions since 1975

January 17 (UPI) – Microsoft has announced that it will be fully “climate neutral” as part of a project to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits at the beginning of the next decade.

The strategy was announced on Thursday under pressure from more companies to take bigger steps to fight climate change. Microsoft is now the largest company to embark on such a trail.

“The scientific consensus is clear. The world faces an urgent carbon problem,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith in a statement. “The carbon in our atmosphere has created a gas blanket that captures heat and changes the global climate.

“The temperature of the planet has already risen by one degree Celsius. If we don’t cut emissions and temperatures continue to rise, the results will be catastrophic, according to science.”

Smith said Microsoft could achieve the goal by 2030 and urged other companies that “can move faster” toward similar goals to do so. He also said that by 2050 the software giant will have removed all of the carbon emissions it has emitted into the atmosphere since its inception in 1975.

“We will fund this in part by expanding our internal CO2 fee, which has existed since 2012 and was increased last year to calculate not only our direct emissions, but also those from our supply and value chain,” added Smith.

Microsoft plans to invest in technologies to reduce and eliminate CO2 emissions, develop environmentally friendly technologies for suppliers and customers, support guidelines for reducing CO2 emissions, and encourage employees to do the same.