Microsoft appoints new CEO of LinkedIn company

By TALI ARBEL

NEW YORK (AP) – The professional LinkedIn network service gets a new CEO.

After 11 years, Jeff Weiner becomes executive chairman as head of the Microsoft company. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO on 1 June.

Weiner said the timing felt good personally and professionally, with a ready successor.

Roslansky said that LinkedIn’s priority to serve the world’s professionals will not change.

LinkedIn is a social network for employees and job seekers. Recruiters use it to find new employees. Users can share their resumes, search for jobs and follow career advice and the latest news. The basic version is free, although LinkedIn charges for extra functions.

Weiner said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

“He was there to ensure that I would become successful,” Weiner said in a video from LinkedIn. “So I want to replicate this process.”

Weiner said he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy assessments.

The service has around 675 million members, compared to 33 million when Weiner joined LinkedIn in 2008 as CEO.

Microsoft bought the company for $ 26 billion in 2016, making it the largest acquisition of Redmond, Washington. LinkedIn’s annual revenue was $ 6.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June, an increase of 28% over the previous fiscal year. That was 5.4% of Microsoft’s total revenue.

Roslansky has been on LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and become a member of Microsoft’s senior leadership team.