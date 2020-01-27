Microsoft Health Exec: transparency of patient data

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Peter Lee, corporate vice president of Microsoft Healthcare, wants to make sure that patients have access to their health records.

Lee told CNBC that he wanted to follow the general trend of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and ensure that they adhere to a standard of openness and transparency.

Lee said Nadella’s guidelines were clear and added that it was important that patients had access to their records at all times. This is a highly competitive process in the industry that involves whether patients have access to their data and can share it with apps and companies of their choice.

When Nadella took over the company in 2014, he shocked the system by pushing it into the cloud. Lee told CNBC that he wanted to take this path in healthcare as the company advances under the new regulations of the Department of Health and Human Services that prevent companies from blocking patient information.

However, he said Microsoft had some suggestions on how to change the rules, such as updating the 2016 21st Century Law, which should speed up the development of new cures for diseases. The update proposed by Microsoft would make records available via APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). This would make it faster for healthcare developers to build suitable apps.

Opponent of the new open rules is Judy Faulkner, the CEO of Epic Systems. She believes that keeping records too transparent and open can adversely affect patient privacy, particularly in cases of family members who do not know that their data has been shared.

Microsoft benefits from the healthcare industry’s efforts to make patient data more available and store more data in the cloud, making it easier for doctors to share it.

Dealing with patient data in the digital age has already proven to be a minefield. Google came under fire due to the use of patient data, and Microsoft and Amazon announced that they could access a variety of patient data.

Lee said he thinks the process of data delivery will be important in the next few years, but not without hurdles. One problem he could see was the lack of a credential system, which could be particularly problematic for people with common names. Lee wondered how a hospital would be able to determine if the right patient was being treated in these cases.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: