[microsoft-needs-to-commit-in-indonesia-information-centers,-suggests-indonesian-president]

February 27, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is keen to invest in facts centers in Indonesia which will soon make regulatory alterations to facilitate the move, the country’s president explained after meeting with the software package giant’s CEO on Thursday.

Indonesia’s electronic overall economy is the most significant and quickest-rising in Southeast Asia and predicted to attain some $130 billion by 2025 in comparison with $40 billion final calendar year, in accordance to a report by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Bain & Corporation.

“Microsoft desires to commit instantly in Indonesia,” President Joko Widodo informed reporters just after supplying a speech at an function celebrating 25 years of the company’s existence in Southeast Asia’s greatest economic system. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also attended the party.

“So inside a 7 days we will make your mind up a new, easy regulation to aid the financial commitment,” Widodo claimed, with out elaborating on what the regulation may possibly be or the sizing of the possible financial commitment.

Indonesia’s federal government submitted a monthly bill to parliament in January aimed at safeguarding customer facts in the digital era, but that has but to be accepted.

Microsoft did not right away respond to a ask for for comment.

