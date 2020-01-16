Microsoft says it will be ‘CO2 negative’ by 2030 – and not just neutral

Microsoft Corp. said on Thursday that it is striving to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that it hopes to have removed enough by 2050 to take into account all direct emissions the company has ever made.

The focus on removing existing carbon from the atmosphere distinguishes Microsoft’s climate goals from other business commitments aimed at reducing current emissions or preventing future ones.

From a stage at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, CEO Satya Nadella said that companies should create profitable solutions to the problems of both people and the planet.

“If the last decade has taught us anything, it is that technology built without these principles can do more harm than good,” he said. “We must begin by compensating for the damaging effects of climate change,” he said, adding as global temperatures continue to rise, “the results will be devastating.”

The announcement by the world’s largest software company is the latest in a series of climate goals set by companies after President Donald Trump announced his decision in 2017 to remove the United States from the Paris Agreement, the global pact to combat climate change.

Microsoft plans to reduce its carbon emissions by more than half in its supply chain by 2030. The plan includes the creation of a “Climate Innovation Fund”, which will invest $ 1 billion over the next four years to accelerate the development of carbon removal technology.

Technology needed that “does not exist today”

“When it comes to carbon, neutrality is not enough,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith.

He added that the effort “requires technology by 2030 that does not fully exist today,”

Microsoft will also expand an internal fee that it has charged its business groups to account for their CO2 emissions, Smith said.

Since 2012, Microsoft has assessed the allowance for direct emissions, electricity consumption and air travel, among other activities, but will expand it to cover all Microsoft related emissions.

“That money is then used to invest in our work to reduce our CO2 emissions,” he said.

Investment in a B.C. company

Co-founder Bill Gates was an early financier of Carbon Engineering in British Columbia, one of the few companies that develops direct air capture technology.

Senior process engineer Jane Ritchie is holding solid calcium carbonate granules formed by carbon dioxide trapped in Carbon Engineering’s first direct air capture plant in Squamish, B.C. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was an early investor in the company. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian press)

Microsoft’s goal of having enough carbon removed by 2050 to account for all its emissions since its inception in 1975 includes direct emissions from sources such as commercial vehicles and indirect emissions from electricity use, it said.

But even if technology companies have introduced their own climate goals, they have received criticism from their employees for having done too little.

Amazon.com Inc., the world’s largest online retailer, promised last year to be “net zero carbon” by 2040 and to purchase 100,000 electric vans from a startup after employee activists push the retailer to adopt a tougher stance against climate change.

Microsoft plans to become carbon-free ten years earlier than Amazon, although this is partly due to emissions being around a third less.

Microsoft expects to release 16 million tons of CO2 in 2020, including indirect emissions from activities such as business trips.

Amazon has a larger cloud company than Microsoft and a huge retail and logistics organization, with packaging, delivery and customer journeys to the chain of Whole Foods stores that all pile up to their carbon footprint. Including indirect sources, it emitted more than 44 million tonnes of carbon in 2018.

It was not immediately clear whether the figures reported by the companies were exactly comparable.

Dedicated to working with oil and gas

Both Microsoft and Amazon have been attacked by activist technicians who have demanded that they stop supplying technology to oil and gas companies. Microsoft announced a multi-year deal in 2017 to sell cloud services to the American energy giant Chevron Corp.

In a blog post, Microsoft reiterated its commitment to collaborate with oil and gas companies on Thursday.

“It is imperative that we enable energy companies to switch, including to renewable energy and to the development and use of negative emission technologies such as carbon capture and storage and direct air capture,” Microsoft said.