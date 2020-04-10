Microsoft teams ready to take advantage of growing concerns about home work safety

Microsoft is gaining ground in Teams, its workplace collaboration product. And it also appears to be in a strong position to pick up lasting growth from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Microsoft said Teams has experienced intense swelling in the past few weeks: since mid-March, the total number of minutes spent in Teams meetings has increased by 200% to 2.7 billion. Meanwhile, total video calls grew 1000% in March, the company said, with overall use on mobile devices growing even in the countries most affected by the virus.

Microsoft Actions (MSFT) – Receive an approximately flat report on Thursday for $ 165.14.

Of course, Microsoft is not the only beneficiary of new remote work procedures in the pandemic. Slow (OPERA) – Get report, zoom in (ZM) – Get Report and others have seen dramatic spikes in use since the beginning of the health crisis. Google (GOOGL) – Get Report also reported an increase in G Suite paying customers, although it’s unclear how much of this is related to coronavirus.

Microsoft also reported that in China – where the rate of new reports of infection has dropped – the number of daily active Teams users “continues to grow week after week,” wrote Jared Spataro, vice president of Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365, the company’s largest work suite that includes Teams, had 200 million monthly active users last October.

Technology companies offering productivity software are adapting their strategies to rapidly changing times and, in some cases, stumbling over the process of meeting demand.

Users of Zoom, the popular video conferencing software, have reported a series of privacy and security issues with the app in the past few weeks, accusing the company of security leaks and a lack of clarity on data privacy practices, among other things. In a short time, organizations such as the New York Department of Education, SpaceX and Google have restricted or prohibited the use of Zoom.

Ease of use and connection stability seem to be the main reasons for adopting various “work from home” platforms so far, according to Scott Kessler of investment research firm Third Bridge. But moving forward, growing awareness of security issues could benefit Microsoft, he said.

“Obviously (Zoom) is now addressing data security and privacy concerns, with a number of schools and government agencies now discouraging or even prohibiting their use,” he said. “Microsoft Teams is positioned to take advantage of this, as there has been a focus on security, according to an expert we talked to. New York schools were told to switch from Zoom to Teams. And Microsoft recently announced Team to families and personal use.

Microsoft often spreads its security standards in its corporate products: in a recent press release, it outlined Teams’ privacy and security practices and said that “privacy is deeply rooted in our business philosophy and the way we build products”.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s company also reported earnings in Teams for Education, stating that it now has 183,000 so-called “tenants”, many of whom are school districts, who use Teams for Education in 175 countries.

.