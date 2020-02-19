[Mid-air airplane collision kills four in Australia]

MELBOURNE, Feb 19 — 4 men and women have been killed in a mid-air collision amongst two light planes in Australia currently, scattering particles throughout a rural space north of Melbourne.

Law enforcement claimed the two twin-engined plane have been just about every carrying a pilot and a passenger when they crashed all around one,200 metres over the town of Mangalore.

Photos from the crash scene on the floor confirmed twisted metal and chunks of fuselage scattered in a area and among the trees.

Law enforcement claimed both planes ended up traveling legally in the region but investigations were being ongoing.

“We’re not certain why each aircraft ended up accurately on the similar trajectory or why they have been in that place but unfortunately they have collided mid-air,” Law enforcement Inspector Peter Koger explained.

A single aircraft experienced just taken off from the close by airfield but the other plane’s origin was continue to unclear, he included. — AFP