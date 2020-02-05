Midday Moon Change by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Just because you pay too much for something (or wait too long, care too deeply, want too hard) does not mean that when you get it, it will be good. It is even more often the case that once there are problems like this, the problems keep coming. Do not worry. If you didn’t choose the easy way the first time, you’ll get another chance in the afternoon.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). It is much easier to reach those milestones when you strive. Do you know what and where they are? Also, hitting a milestone must always be followed by a party, no matter how small.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Every so often it is important to remind yourself that you really don’t have to do anything. What do you want to do? Do that. Or at least find something to be desired about the things that need to be done.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You will be helped by help. The best help you can give is the type of teaching, but that usually comes after the type of lesson. Show three times. After that, the education that is needed is not for them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Small, consistent steps are not only as important as the big jumps. They are much, much more important. Big jumps don’t show you everything between point A and point B.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Nobody ever really has control over a relationship, at least not in a sustainable way. Total control would defy the point and nature of relationships. Can you find a way to enjoy the uncertainty that is the essence of sharing?

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Sometimes you know that you have to take action to prevent you from dreaming as big as you can. So don’t demand action from yourself. Let yourself think and dream freely. Defies the mental limits.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Today you will embody the spirit of Calliope, the muse with a beautiful voice, a referee of disputes who carry a gigantic writing sheet everywhere. You are the one who sort things out that only you can do.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Maybe there is greatness to believe in and maybe there is nothing at all. Either way, we can’t move forward without faith. Faithlessness fills the body with paralyzing fear. Believing opens and fills hearts with the energy to move.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You have a few performance goals that you would like to achieve, but achieving them will not bring joy unless you also intend to incorporate lessons and experiences along the way.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Keeping things on the right scale when others are not, is a talent. You do this well. They need you to be an example and show you the way with that calm, reasonable dignity for which you are famous.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Although you are impressed and inspired by people with noble qualities and fine qualities, it is also important to be with comfortable people who give you the feeling that you are accepted and that you belong.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). There is no need to condemn or elevate anyone today, so relinquish the pressure (and for some the joys) of judgment. Wrong perpetrators will punish themselves; Judges will reward themselves.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (February 5). This return on solar energy is characterized by a breakthrough in your attitude. You sing the song, play the game and take on the challenge. And when you’ve mastered that, you sing the challenge, you meet the game and you play the song. Each mix puts you in a more flexible, free, strong and agile position. Aries and Gemini love you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 25, 5, 48 and 20.

ASTROLOGICAL SUBJECT: JALOUS: This is part three of a series about jealousy. See the archives for part one and two.

Jealousy is a radiologist and an incredibly accurate one, which indicates exactly what we need and want most in our lives. Because this information can live in us and is still unknown to us, jealousy is the best tool we have to discover. However, we must learn the language of jealousy, because it speaks in its own language.

Jealousy usually starts with an attraction. Casually we get to see a glimpse of something that catches our attention like a shiny object or shakes us with an attention-grabbing resonance. We tune in. The more we pay attention, the stronger it hooks us. The thoughts that subsequently flow through our head are our interpretations of this attraction. We may think, “Not fair!” “Why them?” “How dare they?” Or something. That is not what jealousy told us; it’s just how we translate it.

What jealousy really told us is: “Look here. Does this remind you of something? This is in you or you would not have noticed it in the beginning. This is possible. There is something here for you. There is something you can do that you didn’t know you could do before. “Try to regard the message of jealousy as more an invitation to an appetite than a condemnation of what is perceived.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted while listening to music on an 8 year old device and this iPod Shuffle incident brought international news. This is how tuned the world is to everything that the Aquarian football superstar does, including winning multiples of every trophy in the game. Nativity and Mercury in Aquarius prefer lightning-fast reflexes and natural grace. Venus and Mars in Aries show a warrior spirit and a fiercely competitive character. Leo Moon brings the charisma.

