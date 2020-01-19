Middle East Crisis: Stephen Barclay Again Defends Boris Johnson From “Absent” Allegations

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson against allegations of being “absent” during the Middle East crisis.

Iran retaliated against the United States for killing a senior Revolutionary Guard commander, firing ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops.

Speaking on the actions of the Prime Minister, Barclay said: “The Prime Minister has made a commitment, he has held regular talks with world leaders, he continues to do so today, as do my colleagues from the whole of government. ”

On the question of whether Britain would join America if President Donald Trump sought to retaliate, he added: “I am not committing to speculate on the next steps.”

READ MORE: Iran launches missiles at US bases in Iraq

US bases in Iraq hit by missiles as Iran retaliates after General’s murder

Boris Johnson will later meet with members of the House of Commons for his first questions from the Prime Minister since the general election, following Labor criticism of his lack of public comment on the crisis.

The Prime Minister was criticized for his failure to address the Commons on the situation in Iran on Tuesday, Jeremy Corbyn accusing him of “hiding behind” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized Boris Johnson for not speaking to MPs in an interview with Sky News and added, “He is the Prime Minister of this country, he must be held accountable for what his government says and does.” ; he must be held responsible for his own actions by coming to our parliament to answer questions. ”

British Forces in the Middle East (PA Graphics)

Jeremy Corbyn also condemned the murder of General Soleimani in an interview with Sky News.

He said: “Murder of a foreign government official in a third country, in this case Iraq, is illegal under any law and the United States if they want the world to respect international law , must respect international law itself.

“It was a provocative act that made the whole world a lot more dangerous.”

Mr. Corbyn was repeatedly asked if he would classify the targeted general as a terrorist. He replied, “Soleimani is the head of the Iranian special forces – they obviously operate in all kinds of places with which you and I would not agree or want.

READ MORE: Donald Trump knows war with Iran will hinder chances of re-election

“This is not the issue. The fact is that it was an illegal act that took place and if we want to end the illegal acts of anyone; you are not committing them yourself.”

The UK has urged Iran not to continue its “reckless and dangerous” attacks after Tehran fired missiles at military bases in Iraq hosting British and American troops.

Minister of Foreign Affairs calls for urgent de-escalation following attack on Iraqi military bases https://t.co/PVpInAwJZs

– Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) January 8, 2020

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab urged Iran to continue “urgent de-escalation” as the Gulf crisis deepens.

Raab said a war in the Middle East would only benefit the so-called Islamic State – also known as Daesh – and urged Iran not to respond further.

He said, “We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases housing coalition forces – including the British -.

“We are concerned about reports of casualties and the use of ballistic missiles.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to continue an urgent de-escalation.

“A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh and other terrorist groups.”

The government has already announced that the destroyer type 45 HMS Defender and the frigate type 23 HMS Montrose are to resume maritime escort duties across the Strait of Hormuz.

UPDATE: Late last night, Iran attacked Iraqi military bases hosting US and coalition forces at Al Asad and Erbil air bases.

– Ministry of Defense 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 8, 2020

While we are working urgently to establish all the facts on the ground, we can confirm that there have been no casualties in the UK. Our first priority remains the safety of British personnel.

– Ministry of Defense 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 8, 2020

The Guardian reported that “several hundred” soldiers were put on hold for 48 hours for deployment to or near Iraq, which could be used to evacuate forces if the security situation in the country deteriorates.

US officials said 15 missiles were fired last night, including 10 hitting the base in Ain al-Asad 100 miles west of Baghdad, one hitting a base in Irbil in the semi-Kurdish region autonomous northern Iraq, and four others missing their targets.

US officials said the number of victims was “low, if any,” while the Department of Defense said there were no British victims.

Labor management hope Jess Phillips tweeted: “Iran’s retaliatory strike against US bases in Iraq, including those hosting British personnel, risks a downward spiral in which there will be no winners, only losers.

“Comments from Iranian figures suggest that this could be the end of this particular exchange and a window of opportunity now exists to try to bring the two sides to the table before the situation gets worse.”

“It is time to show composure and for the international community to do everything possible to defuse this situation.

“For families with loved ones deployed to our armed forces and for many with family in Iran, including mine, it will be a worrying time and my heart goes out to them.”

Three Britons died after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed moments after Iran took off, officials in Kiev confirmed.

The 180 people on board Ukraine International Airlines flight Boeing 737 from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport to Kiev were killed on Wednesday morning.

Iranian public television said the accident was due to mechanical problems.

It is not known whether the incident is linked to persistent tensions in the region.