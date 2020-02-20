[Midlands corporation receives extra SC swing voters to polls ahead of principal]

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- With the To start with in The South Primaries appropriate around the corner, a area non-earnings group is reaching out to swing voters in hopes to make improvements to voter turnout.

The Welcome Bash have been achieving out to voters forward of the key election in the Palmetto Point out.

“We’re not trying to push any person toward one particular prospect extra than the other,” Point out director Brennan Spencer reported. “The education that we are furnishing them is, do you occur to know your polling spot?”

They have been reaching out to independent voters, and from their study, these are the people today who are still left powering.

“We surveyed independent democratic and republican voters in the condition and located that significantly less than 1 in 4 of them have been attained out to by any campaign,” Co-chair Lauren Harper stated. “A whole lot of unbiased voters who are the vital voters in our point out, the ‘Swing voters’ are not being engaged appropriate now.”

They are hoping that their work can guide to a higher voter turnout occur November.

“If we have interaction with unbiased voters through the main, the more probable that they on their own will invest in into whoever the nominee is,” Spencer reported.

“A whole lot of millennials are independents,” Harper mentioned. “They’re not obtaining their spot in the Democratic or the Republican Occasion. We want to make confident that they know their voice seriously does matter.”

A recent poll by The Welcome Social gathering demonstrates Democratic Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are tied for 1st area in South Carolina with 23% of assist. Tom Steyer comes in third at 20% adopted by Pete Buttigieg.

Your prospect to vote in the South Carolina main is one particular Saturday February 29th.