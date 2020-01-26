Midnight Shadow for Sandown | Racing News – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML0a36e954d21aa87fe577fa5b6eaed5fd11%

Midnight Shadow is expected to travel south next weekend for Betway’s Novice Hunt Scilly Isles in Sandown.

The seven-year-old son of Sue Smith won the Relkeel Hurdle last season and already has a second-class win over fences in his name.

That happened in fairly happy circumstances after Champ fell in the Dipper Novice Hunt in Cheltenham when he seemed to be in control of the procedure, but driver Danny Cook believes Midnight Shadow deserves his place in the field.

“Midnight Shadow is about the Isles of Scilly,” Cook said.

“It is worth participating, he won three ranks two, and this is only his first hunting season.

“He won the Dipper last time. He was clearly lucky with the fall of Champ, but at the same time his Haydock shape worked very well, with Keeper almost defeating Frodon.”

“The shape looks strong, and it is worth trying in these great races to see what you have.”

“Two and a half miles is your journey. We have tried more than three miles, but it has a cruising speed so high that two and a half are perfect.”