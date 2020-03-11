Midnight Sun announce indefinite hiatus

British prog rock band Midnight Sunlight have introduced they have cancelled all future gigs and long gone on indefinite hiatus.

In a statement on the band’s Facebook webpage earlier currently the band cited personalized explanations for the go. Singer Huw Lloyd-Jones and keyboard participant Ian Hodson equally not too long ago introduced a return to Also Eden, who will be showing up at this year’s Winter’s Conclude Competition. The band have gone through several line-up modifications considering the fact that their formation three decades back and unveiled one particular album, Dark Tide Climbing.

The assertion in comprehensive reads: “It is with the deepest regret that we have to announce that Midnight Sunlight are compelled to terminate all forthcoming gigs and go on hiatus with instant outcome. We are particularly sorry to be missing the present with Lazuli in Chepstow on Saturday, March 14th and our physical appearance at We Låve Rock Festival, Norway.

“The factors are individual and it is avoidable to go into them but we keep on being the finest of close friends and have no doubt that we’ll reconvene at some position!

“In some cases genuine daily life just will get in the way of the pleasurable things.

“We’ve experienced a blast participating in alongside one another and offer you our sincere many thanks to all the wonderful people today who have aided and supported us along the way.

“Of program, our debut album, Darkish Tide Growing, is even now readily available to buy or stream.

“There will unquestionably be musical action from the men (Huw and Ian will be lively with Also Eden through 2020), so we hope for your continued assist.

“Until the Midnight Sunlight rises yet again… so prolonged and thanks for all the fish!”