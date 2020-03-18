Migas to pay a settlement of $ 30 000 dollars in the trial of the festival Fyre

Migas has to pay 30,000 dollars (25,945 pounds) in the case of the settlement, which continues under the Fyre festival.

Last year, Gregory Messer, the trustee in bankruptcy of the festival, the founder of which was sent to prison for fraud, he began to focus on artists and influential people on the grounds that they help investors to say.

In trials Messer called dozens of actions or influential figures that have been paid for the festival or promoted it. Fyre made with headlines worldwide in 2017 after an introductory event in the Bahamas was canceled due to a number of serious organizational and logistical problems.

Migas

The Blast reports that Migas, who was paid 100 thousand dollars for the event of the same name and in this case, has been named in the case, is now agreed to pay $ 30 000 for the settlement of its legal drama. “The defendant shall pay the total amount of 30 000,00 USD (” payments settlement “) as a full and final settlement and full satisfaction of any claims that the trustee has arisen against the defendant,” – said in court documents.

Other artists that have been ordered for the festival, – Pusha-T, Tyga, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Skepta, Rae Sremmurd and more than two dozen other.

The purpose Messer – back losses to creditors and investors Fyre for the period of organization and booking. Some of the lawsuits also intend to return the money to the artists who did not attend the event. For example, in a lawsuit against the agency CAA talent claims that Blink-182 has paid 500 thousand dollars for a performance in Fyre, before they announced their decision to terminate the last set.

“The band has kept these funds”, – said in a statement. “In his tvitse to abolish the group did not disclose to his fans and others of any problems that have arisen from his festival Fyre and his leadership, or that the festival is in serious trouble.”

The founder of the festival Fyre Billy McFarland serving a six-year term for his fraudulent crimes. Ja Rule, who collaborated with McFarland at the festival, was cleared of any violations.