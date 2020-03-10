‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss will be released from Jail and Enter Rehab

exclusive

Take

‘Mighty Ducks’ goalie Shaun Weiss was about to get the help he needed … that he was about to be released from prison and straight to rehab.

On Tuesday, a judge in Yuba County, CA approved a motion to release the child star from prison … according to the D.A.’s office. Shaun had just been released so he could check into a recovery facility.

We were told he would leave early Thursday and go to an Orange County hospital where he began his weeklong detox treatment. The plan is for him to spend 90 days at a SoCal rehab facility.

Our sources say follow an intensive outpatient / partial aftercare sober-house program before Shaun goes to a hospitable home.

All of these are, of course, expensive treatments and Shaun does not go it alone. We were told by a famous TV show that Shaun’s team had come and introduced it to the rehab facility, which would support his recovery.

As we first reported … friends say they are desperate to get the kid’s help right before it’s too late. Shaun is already living in the streets and facing many life-threatening situations before him meth and burglary bust.

The shocking arrest prompted a lot of support … from friends and even strangers, such as Michael Lohan. As we reported earlier … Michael, with no stranger to rehab, pulled out some strings and acquired a rehab facility in Texas to sponsor Shaun’s recovery.

Nice gesture, for sure – but, he seems to get the help he needs in Cali.