Migrant caravan crosses Mexico, runs along the highway – Boston Herald

By PETER ORSI

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) – Hundreds of Central American migrants crossed the river to Mexico from Guatemala on Thursday after a long wait with security forces.

They wore American and Honduran flags at the head of the procession and walked along a highway to a waiting contingent of dozens of national guards with riot and bulletproof vests and vans from the National Immigration Institute.

Jose Luis Morales, a Salvadoran caravan leader, said that the migrants want to negotiate in order to pass peacefully.

But Mexico has acted hard against the large caravans that were previously seen after intense pressure from Washington last year.

Thursday’s movement was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that has been declining since the last joint attempt to cross the border Monday was reversed by Mexican national guards placed along the Suchiate River, which forms the border here.

The migrants woke up on Thursday with a plan. By 4:30 am they had all packed their things and were just waiting for the call to move. They would not cross where Mexican authorities were located across the river.

They prayed about an hour before they left and then walked upstream on the Guatemala side in the dark to another bridge that handles commercial traffic between the two countries. There were no Mexican authorities across the street.

There the water was deeper and came to the waist of an adult man, so a number of young men first entered the river and formed a human chain to prevent the women and children who followed were drawn by the current. When the first migrants crossed over at 6 am, it was still pitch black.

The national guards waited for the caravan outside the community of Frontera Hidalgo, near Ciudad Hidalgo, where the migrants crossed the River Suchiate at dawn.

Mexico started flying and transporting members of the caravan back to Honduras on Tuesday.

Another seven buses left for Mexico on Wednesday for Honduras, with 240 migrants back home, and two flights left with another 220 Hondurans, the National Immigration Institute of Mexico said. By Wednesday, the number of people outside the Casa del Migrante in Tecun Uman was perhaps half of what it was at its peak on Sunday evening.

In previous caravans, Mexican authorities allowed caravans to run for a while, apparently tiring them, and then closed their path.

AP photojournalist Moises Castillo and Tecun Uman, Guatemala contributed to this report.