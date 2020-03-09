Migrant rescued after being abandoned by human smugglers, 2 more die

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector rescued a migrant who was injured near the Texas-Mexico border. Human smugglers abandoned him and let him die after he couldn’t keep up.

Starr County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a 911 call on March 5 about a man in distress who was injured while smuggling into Texas, according to information obtained by sector Border Patrol officers of the Rio Grande Valley. Sheriff’s Office dispatchers contacted Border Patrol agents assigned to a Rio Grande city station to launch a search and rescue operation.

Agents used the GPS coordinates of the migrant’s cellphone to locate him near La Grulla. After contacting the agents, they provided support and waited for an ambulance to be transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Mexican national is hospitalized and will be released to Border Patrol agents for treatment.

The day before, agents at Falfurrias Station received information from a ranch worker about the skeletal remains he found. Agents joined Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a local peace justice to recover the remains.

Agents at McAllen Station also found a migrant dead on Wednesday. Agents encountered a dead migrant floating on the Rio Grande on the Mexican side of the river. Agents contacted Mexican officials who recovered the migrant’s body.

“Human smugglers do not consider the life of the smugglers in this country,” Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart, Texas in a telephone interview. “If anyone is injured, like this man in Starr County, or becomes dehydrated, warms up, suffers from hypothermia in the winter or, for whatever reason, cannot stay, human cartel-connected smugglers simply they leave and they let them die. “

Martinez said his deputies recovered at least 11 additional sets of skeletal remains in January and February. In 2019, officials recovered the bodies or remains of 45 migrants who died after being abandoned.

One of them, a Mexican woman nearing her 33rd birthday, called 911 to help after she was dropped off in Brooks County, Breitbart Texas reported. She and her husband were lost after being dropped off at a ranch in the southern part of the county on November 30. Her husband said he appeared to have a heart attack.

Agents and deputies quickly started a search and found the couple. The woman appeared to be unconscious and was foaming at her mouth, said Deputy Bianca Mora at the time. Despite the efforts of Border Patrol agents and paramedics, the woman died.

To date, at least 26 migrants have been found dead, or shortly after crossing the Mexican border with the United States, 12 of only Brooks County.

Bob Price serves as the Associate Editor and Senior News Contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist at Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Talk on Sunday morning. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.