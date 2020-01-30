Migratory sharks discovered

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENBCCQ7kV2k [/ embed]

An international team of researchers discovered four new species of tropical sharks in waters off the coasts of Australia and New Guinea. This new discovery brings the total number of known species of migratory sharks to nine. These sharks use their fins to walk in the shallow water on the ocean floor.

If you have visions of Saturday Night Live’s notorious “Landshark” bit, do not be alarmed. You don’t have to examine plumbers, flower deliveries, or dolphins on your door, as these sharks cannot live from the water and pose no threat to humans. To confirm this, University of Queensland biologist Christine Dudgeon is the lead author of the 12-year study that was just released on January 21, 2020 Marine and freshwater research, regulates these concerns:

“With an average length of less than a meter, migratory sharks are not a threat to humans, but their ability to withstand low-oxygen environments and walk on their fins gives them a remarkable advantage over their prey for small crustaceans and molluscs.”

“These unique properties are not shared with their closest relatives, the bamboo sharks or more distant relatives in the carpet shark order, including wobbegongs and whale sharks.”

Dudgeon continues that:

“The data suggests that the new species evolved after the sharks moved away from the original population, were genetically isolated in new areas, and developed into new species. They may have moved on their fins by swimming or running, but it is also possible that they made a reef ride westward over the tip of New Guinea about two million years ago. “

“We believe that there are more walking shark species that need to be discovered.”

According to Mark Erdmann, co-author of the study and vice president of the Asia-Pacific Marine division of Conservation International, these sharks developed about 9 million years ago, making them the “youngest” sharks on Earth. He continues that “the discovery proves that modern sharks have remarkable evolutionary stamina and can adapt to environmental changes.”

Title Credit: Walking Shark Hemiscyllium halmahera. Image via Mark Erdmann / University of Queensland.