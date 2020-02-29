miho-miyahara-punches-ticket-to-2020-olympics

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – Miho Miyahara acquired a location on the Japan countrywide karate team on the opening working day of the Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg, one particular of the very last possibilities to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Friday.

By conference the qualification requirements set by the Japan Karatedo Federation, Miyahara grew to become the fifth member to safe a place on the Japan Olympic team and initial as a woman kumite fighter. Miyahara competes in the 50-kg bodyweight class but certified at 55 kg.

The 23-year-previous superior to Sunday’s ultimate by beating French two-time entire world champion Alexandra Recchia six-two in the 50-kg semifinals at Sporthalle Alpenstrasse sports activities corridor.

“I want to gain this opposition and the Olympics, both by supplying my ideal functionality,” Miyahara explained. “In August, I want to place on an impressive demonstration of Japanese martial arts. I want to brush up on my offensive moves to give the spectators some pleasure.”

Miyahara was picked for the Olympics about compatriot Sara Yamada because of to their details difference in the entire world rankings. Yamada was eliminated in the 3rd round of the 55-kg levels of competition.

The two lightest classes for women of all ages, the 50 kg and 55 kg, will be mixed into the Olympic category of 55 kg when the activity helps make its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer months.