miho-takagi,-tatsuya-shinhama-lead-chase-for-earth-dash-titles

HAMAR, NORWAY – Miho Takagi gained two races to direct the women’s dash standings at the ISU Entire world Sprint and Allround Speed Skating Championships on Friday, when countryman Tatsuya Shinhama also positioned himself atop the men’s standings.

Takagi received the 500 and 1,000 meter races at Hamar Olympic Hall and gained the top place with 74.385 details, top compatriot and defending champion Nao Kodaira by .87 seconds.

Shinhama claimed 68.720 factors in the men’s general standings right after successful gold in the 1,000 and silver in the 500.

The 25-year-previous Takagi clocked 37.51 seconds in the 500, .02 seconds forward of Kodaira and Vanessa Herzog of Austria. She went on to cross the line in 1 moment, 13.75 seconds in the one,000, beating Dutch skaters Jutta Leerdam and Jorien ter Mors.

“I was ready to gain both the 500 and 1,000, but the in general winner is made a decision soon after skating four races. I’m glad but not relieved,” Takagi reported.

Kodaira, who is aiming for her 3rd environment dash title, put second in the general standings soon after ending eighth in the one,000. Olga Fatkulina of Russia sits in third with 75.295 points.

In the men’s levels of competition, Shinhama recorded a time of 34.58 in the 500 received by Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil. The 23-yr-previous Shinhama triumphed in the one,000, ending with a personal-finest time of 1: 08.28.

Dubreuil placed next in the standings with 68.945, adopted by Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov at 69.045.