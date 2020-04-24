Mika Rips Fox News, Intros disastrous Coronavirus Montage

MSNBC’s Mika Brezinski handed over an emotional monologue asking Fox News to change the coverage of the corona, highlighting it with a disastrous editing Daily Show of this coverage to date.

On Friday morning at MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Brezinski began by introducing the President Donald Trump bonkers Fifth update on coronae, in which he suggested treating patients with disinfectant injections and, in a way, very strong light.

“So much happened yesterday during this briefing, there was so much to cover, so many different levels of misinformation and undermining of the president’s top scientists,” Brzezinski said, adding that “we often try to stay out of the way.” our colleagues in the business, but Fox News has several puppets for this president constantly on the air, constantly repeating what he says literally, following his ideas for hydroxychloroquine, trying find puppies people to go out on the air to try and support the president’s unimpressed claims. “

“And yesterday may have been too much,” he suggested. “Maybe it was too much to say that you have to inject your body with disinfectant to try to get rid of the virus. Maybe seeing the president undermine Dr. Burg and make her feel nauseous in real time as he tries to make her support ridiculous allegations of disinfection and light, and he tried nervously to say, well the fever is hot and maybe the fever could to get rid of a virus, trying not to support what he is saying, but to say something that can make him feel better. “

Brezinski equates this impetus with the hosts of Fox News, saying “there are some people on Fox News from whom we usually stay away, who just take these ideas and run with them because it makes Trump happy because they talk about him. , because they talk every day and get their message straight. “

Read a March sentence Sean Hannity Referring to concerns about the corona as a “farce”, he said: “We are trying to stay away from it, we are trying and we hope that Fox News will do its best, that there are other central computers in the network that are really going up and we are doing it. right, and we hope that it prevails, we hope that goodness prevails and we hope that the ability to be objective prevails, and we try to put the facts first, but we repeatedly see that it does not happen in specific shows. “

Brezinski then noted that on Thursday night, Hunty led his show with a long attack. Joe Scarborough instead of repeating Trump’s latest cranial treatment ideas, he said, “It may have been very difficult to get the president’s ridiculous ideas and make them a reality for his viewers and put viewers at risk.” Maybe it was too much for Sean Hannity, so he had to find some kind of aluminum to follow it. “

“We have to stop at one point,” he said, adding that the Daily Show montage had tied together several rather incredible excerpts from Fox News personalities saying ridiculous things about the corona.

