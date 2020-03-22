Mike and Karen Pence Negative Test for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested their coronavirus on Saturday.

Vice President’s Press Secretary Katie Miller released the test results on Twitter evening.

“We are pleased to report that the results of the COVID-19 test returned negative for both Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence,” he wrote.

We are pleased to report that the results of the COVID-19 test have been negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence.

– Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 22, 2020

On Saturday earlier, Pence said he and his wife would test for coronavirus after one of their employees tested positive for the virus.

Pence told White House reporters that staff who tested positive for the virus had “mild symptoms of the cold” for a day and a half, and had not been to the White House since Monday.

He said that although his doctor said a test was not needed, he decided to get one.

“Given the unique position I have as the vice president and leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both myself and my wife will be tested for coronavirus this afternoon,” said Pence.

President Donald Trump has also taken the coronavirus test, after journalists have repeatedly asked if he had the virus.

His test also came back negative.

White House / YouTube