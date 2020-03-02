mike-bloomberg-campaign-denounces-‘vandalism’-at-st.-pete-office

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — Mike Bloomberg sent a press release out Sunday denouncing recent vandalism at his St. Petersburg campaign office.
The Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign said its office was vandalized Saturday night in what is a recent pattern of more than a dozen acts of vandalism against campaign offices around the country.
Images shared by the campaign show two signs posted to the office’s windows: “Mike Bloomberg is a racist,” and “Mike Bloomberg is a sexual predator.”
“Acts like this run opposite to our campaign,” Florida State Director, Scott Kosanovich, said. “Mike Bloomberg is running for president to unite our country and party so that we can defeat Donald Trump. We will continue to carry Mike’s message and progressive vision for a better America to all of Florida.”
Bloomberg is a 2020 Democratic candidate for president and former mayor of New York City.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Monday Morning Forecast
Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida
2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week
41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Trending Stories