Mike Bloomberg campaign denounces ‘vandalism’ at St. Pete office

By
Nellie McDonald
-
mike-bloomberg-campaign-denounces-‘vandalism’-at-st.-pete-office

Courtesy: Bloomberg 2020 campaign press release

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — Mike Bloomberg sent a press release out Sunday denouncing recent vandalism at his St. Petersburg campaign office.

The Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign said its office was vandalized Saturday night in what is a recent pattern of more than a dozen acts of vandalism against campaign offices around the country.

Images shared by the campaign show two signs posted to the office’s windows: “Mike Bloomberg is a racist,” and “Mike Bloomberg is a sexual predator.”

“Acts like this run opposite to our campaign,” Florida State Director, Scott Kosanovich, said. “Mike Bloomberg is running for president to unite our country and party so that we can defeat Donald Trump. We will continue to carry Mike’s message and progressive vision for a better America to all of Florida.”

Bloomberg is a 2020 Democratic candidate for president and former mayor of New York City.

