mike-bloomberg-introduces-himself-as-president-in-the-coronavirus-announcement

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign purchased a primetime advertising place on Sunday evening, reportedly truly worth $ one million, so that the former mayor of New York Town could disguise himself as president of the United States. He tackled the country, vaguely, about the danger of the coronavirus.

Bloomberg's announcement was revealed all-around 8: 30 p.m. ET on CBS and NBC, in the course of "God Friended Me," a CBS exclusive about an atheist obtaining a good friend request from God. The promotion house could have price the Bloomberg marketing campaign between $ one.25 and three million, The New York Situations reported on Saturday.

In this 3-minute advertisement, is Bloomberg standing in a home, or in entrance of a eco-friendly screen in a area? – which appears remarkably identical to the White Property Oval Business. He wears a pin in the condition of an American flag when addressing the American community about the coronavirus.

"I know this has been a quite stressing 7 days for numerous Us residents," suggests Bloomberg at the prime of the announcement. “The coronavirus is spreading and the economic system is suffering a blow. Markets have fallen thanks to uncertainty. At occasions like this, the president's position is to reassure the community that he or she is having all required steps to protect the health and fitness and welfare of all citizens. "

Bloomberg has not won a one principal contest. He has used hundreds of thousands on tv and social media advertisements to boost his identify recognition among voters in advance of the important Tremendous Tuesday main. That cash has not still won the presidency, but it sure has permitted him to play dress up so he can fake he has now gained.