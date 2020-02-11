Mike Bloomberg’s immigration plan would cut Trump’s policies and expand opportunities for citizenship

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – As Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg deploys his immigration plan, campaign officials say immigration has been at the center of clashes between California and the current administration.

“Michael Bloomberg’s plan is a plan of unity, respect and integrity, which we have not seen in a long time from the administration of Donald Trump,” said Pablo Espinoza, director of raising Latin American voters’ awareness of Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s immigration plan cancels several policies of the Trump administration, including the current travel ban on immigrants from certain Muslim and African countries.

The former mayor of New York said he would also stop funding the southern border wall.

“Specifically, the plan paves the way for citizenship for 11 million immigrants from this country. It would restore the provisions of the programs, for example, Dreamers, TPS and DACA, “said Espinoza.

Bloomberg also aims to reduce the immigration and naturalization backlog, which currently has more than one million pending cases.

His plan also opens up citizenship opportunities for immigrants who are starting businesses, graduates with advanced STEM degrees, and who are doctors and nurses.

Over a quarter of California’s population is foreign-born, and several federal immigration lawsuits are underway.

The state is now providing health care to undocumented immigrants under the age of 26 and may soon provide it to elderly immigrants.

“Mike said California is a state to follow,” said Espinoza.

With California having an early and prominent voice in the primaries, the campaign says it puts a lot of emphasis on the state.

